(WJW) – Overall, voters in Ohio overwhelmingly rejected Issue 1, a proposal that would have made it tougher to amend the state constitution, but one county in the state was split almost 50/50 on the issue.

Unofficial election results show voters in Clark County, near Dayton, rejected the controversial issue by just one vote. Proof that every vote counts.

FOX 8 Graphic

According to the Clark County Board of Elections, more than 32,000 people turned out to vote. That’s about 37% of the county’s registered voters.

Results are unofficial until the Secretary of State certifies the results of the election. That can typically take about three weeks, while the counts in each county are reviewed, according to the Secretary of State’s website.