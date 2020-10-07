‘Thirty-year-olds don’t get breast cancer,’ Local woman shares her story of survival and miracle blessing

(WJW) Breast cancer treatments can wreak havoc on a body. Patients wonder, will I be able to lead a normal life? Can I continue to do the things I enjoy? And the younger ones ask, will I be able to have children?



At thirty years old, Emily Richmond found herself asking her doctors that question. She was in shock after being diagnosed with breast cancer, “Thirty-year-olds don’t get breast cancer. And certainly, ones without any risk factors or family history don’t get it.”

Some 12 thousand women under the age of 40 are diagnosed with breast cancer every year in the United States. Emily recalls the moment she discovered the lump, “When I was doing a self examine and I felt something very hard, almost like part of my rib. It was not painful. It was relatively small.”

Surgery to remove the tumor revealed she had micrometastases in her lymph nodes. Emily needed chemo and radiation to kill off any cancer cells that might be spreading through her body, and 5 years of follow up, taking Tamoxifen to block the hormones which fed the disease.



It was not an easy time, says husband, Nathan, “It was very emotional. It was very difficult.”

Those treatments could have made it difficult, if not impossible to have a child. A year into marriage, Emily and Nathan had been trying. “That was the most important thing for me to be a mom.”



The couple spoke to Emily’s doctors who, “came up with an egg retrieval program that would not require me to take estrogen or progesterone. And use alternative medications that wouldn’t threaten my life.” With the consultation of her doctors, Emily took a year off the Tamoxifen and now she and her husband are overjoyed to have little Auron. “He’s really just, I mean it’s just, the greatest achievement of my life, having him.”



It was no small decision getting to this point. The stress and anxiety threatened to keep Emily locked in a dark place. The fear of making the wrong decision weighed so heavily on her, she reached out to a psychologist for help.



Dr. Kathleen Ashton at the Cleveland Clinic helped her through some of her darkest moments. She says, addressing Emily’s concerns is part of the team approach they take at the hospital,”With breast cancer it can affect the quality of your life in so many different ways. And if your value is to have a child, it’s important for our team to help make that possible.”

Emily explains how crucial that help was. “During treatment, I was seeing her at least once a week.” Dr. Ashton helped ease her fears about the couple’s decision to try to become parents. “She was very genuine with me on my risks and what I wanted from life.” And what she wants now, is a big family to go along with the long life she intends to live.

