Third suspect wanted in shooting of pregnant 19-year-old reportedly surrenders to authorities

CLEVELAND (WJW) — U.S. Marshals report that a third suspect wanted for taking part in the shooting of a pregnant 19-year-old in Cleveland has turned himself into authorities.

Cleveland police had already arrested two suspects involved in the shooting.

According to a report released by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force office, Dwayne Walker, 34, Timothy Evans, 19, and Arnell Johnson, 21, reportedly shot at a car in the Buckeye neighborhood of Cleveland on July 30, striking the pregnant woman, whose unborn child was killed.

Walker and Evans were the two previously taken into custody, but Johnson turned himself over Tuesday morning. Johnson had been wanted for aggravated murder.

The case is ongoing.

