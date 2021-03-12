Third stimulus checks: When you could get your $1,400 payment

(WJW/AP) — Some people could see a stimulus check in their bank accounts as soon as this weekend.

The White House on Thursday said the $1,400 direct payments for most Americans funded by the American Rescue Plan will continue throughout the next several weeks.

President Biden’s American Rescue Plan has officially been passed by Congress — and that means $1,400 checks are on the way. pic.twitter.com/dKh2t3uOG3 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 11, 2021

The legislation provides a direct payment of $1,400 for a single taxpayer, or $2,800 for a married couple that files jointly, plus $1,400 per dependent. Individuals earning up to $75,000 would get the full amount, as would married couples with incomes up to $150,000.

The size of the check would shrink for those making slightly more, with a hard cut-off at $80,000 for individuals and $160,000 for married couples.

Most Americans will be getting the full amount. The median household income was $68,703 in 2019, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Biden said payments would start going out this month.

The IRS website said it’s reviewing the tax provisions of the American Rescue Plan Act and to check back soon for more information on payments.