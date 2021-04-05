Third stimulus checks: When are social security payments coming?

(WJW) — If you’re still waiting on a third stimulus check, you may get your payment this week.

Millions of Social Security beneficiaries should receive their checks by this Wednesday, April 7, the IRS said.

While payments went out quickly a few weeks ago to those who file taxes with direct deposit, a large number of Social Security beneficiaries, who are not required to file taxes, have yet to receive their government check.

“IRS employees are working tirelessly to once again deliver Economic Impact Payments to the nation’s taxpayers as quickly as possible,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “Our teams immediately began processing data we received last week for federal benefit recipients. We know how important these payments are, and we are doing everything we can to make these payments as fast as possible to these important individuals.”

Those who receive benefits from SSI (Supplemental Security Income) and the Railroad Retirement Board have also not received their checks and are part of the April 7 rollout. Those beneficiaries of Veterans Affairs, however, are still going to have to wait for their checks, the IRS said.

Those expecting a payment this week can check the government’s Get My Payment tool.

The IRS started processing the third round of payments in March. It said more than 130 million stimulus payments had been issued to Americans so far.