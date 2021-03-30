Third stimulus checks: Payments soon headed to Social Security recipients

WASHINGTON (WJW/AP) — Millions of Americans are on the path to soon getting their delayed third stimulus checks, the White House announced Tuesday.

While payments went out quickly a few weeks ago to those who file taxes with direct deposit, a large number of Social Security beneficiaries, who are not required to file taxes, have yet to receive their government check.

“[The IRS, working with the Social Security Administration, is] on track to send those payments out this weekend,” said White House press secretary Jen Psaki. “The majority of people should see them in their bank accounts on Wednesday, April 7, which is obviously a very positive step forward.”

Those who receive benefits from SSI (Supplemental Security Income) and the Railroad Retirement Board have also not received their checks and are part of the April 7 rollout. Those beneficiaries of Veterans Affairs, however, are still going to have to wait for their checks, the IRS said.

The fresh timeline comes after several lawmakers sent out a letter last week expressing concerns over the delayed payment for some of their constituents:

“We were alarmed to learn recently that most Social Security, SSI, RRB, and VA beneficiaries who are not required to file a tax return have not yet received their payments and that the IRS is unable to provide an expected timeline for these payments,” said Reps. Richard Neal (D-MA), John Larson (D-CT), Bill Pascrell (D-NJ) and Danny Davis (D-IL) in a statement.

Those expecting a payment for next week can check the government’s Get My Payment tool here. However, the new information will not be updated until the weekend, the IRS said.