Third stimulus checks: IRS issues ‘plus-up’ payments to eligible Americans

WASHINGTON (WJW) — The IRS has begun issuing “plus-up payments” along with the third round of stimulus checks.

The IRS announced Thursday that more than 130 million stimulus payments had been issued to Americans as part of the recently-passed COVID-19 relief bill.

The third round of payments provides qualifying Americans with $1,400. It also offers “plus-up” or “supplemental” payments to citizens who previously received partial stimulus payments.

Plus-up payments can be issued for a variety of reasons, such as a situation where a person’s income dropped in 2020 compared to 2019, a person had a new child or dependent on their 2020 tax return, and other situations.

It will also include payments for people for whom the IRS previously did not have information to issue a stimulus payment but who recently filed a tax return and qualify for one.

The IRS says the supplemental payments will be issued on a weekly basis as the organization continues to process tax returns from 2020 and 2019.

Individuals can check the Get My Payment tool on the IRS website to see the status of their stimulus and supplemental payments. Additional information on Economic Impact Payments is also available on the IRS website.