Third stimulus checks: Haven’t received $1,400 payment yet? Here is when you might…

(WJW) — The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) on Monday said the next batch of stimulus payments will be issued to taxpayers this week — may of those, it said, will come by paper check or by a prepaid debit card.

If you receive direct deposit, the payments began processing on Friday and will have an official pay date of Wednesday, March 24, the IRS said.

If you do not receive a direct deposit by that date, the IRS said you should watch the mail carefully in the coming weeks for a check or prepaid debit card — known as an Economic Impact Payment Card or an EIP Card. Checks will arrive by mail in a white envelope from the U.S. Department of the Treasury. “For those taxpayers who received their tax refund by mail, this paper check will look similar, but will be labeled as an “Economic Impact Payment” in the memo field,” a release from the IRS stated.

“The IRS continues to send the third round of stimulus payments in record time. Since this new set of payments will include more mailed payments, we urge people to carefully watch their mail for a check or debit card in the coming weeks,” IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said.

The first batch of the $1,400 stimulus payments was initated on March 12.