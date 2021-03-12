Third stimulus checks: Collectors can seize $1,400 payment if you have unpaid debts

WASHINGTON (WJW) — Americans with unpaid debts could have their stimulus checks seized by collectors, FOX Business reports.

Debt collectors will reportedly be able to take the third round of stimulus payments that are being distributed this month by the Department of Treasury and Internal Revenue Service.

This is unique to the third stimulus payment as the first two payments were exempt from garnishment. FOX Business says collectors are permitted to seize this round of checks because of how the American Rescue Plan was passed by Congressional leadership.

According to the news outlet, consumer and banking groups are now urging legislators to pass a standalone bill that would prevent creditors from being able to take the checks.

President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package into law on Thursday. The legislation provides a direct payment of $1,400 for a single taxpayer, or $2,800 for a married couple that files jointly, plus $1,400 per dependent. Individuals earning up to $75,000 would get the full amount, as would married couples with incomes up to $150,000.

The White House on Thursday said the $1,400 direct payments will hit some bank accounts as soon as this weekend and continue to be deposited throughout the next several weeks.