Third Stimulus Checks: Here’s how to track your payment with IRS tool starting Monday

WASHINGTON (AP/WJW) — Third stimulus checks are officially on their way and officials said that beginning Monday, March 15, people can check the “Get My Payment” tool on the IRS website to track their own payments.

Taxpayers who have provided bank information with the IRS will receive the direct-deposit payments, while others will get paper checks or debit cards mailed to them.

Officials said in the interest of speeding up the relief payments, the IRS will use the latest tax return available, either the 2019 return filed last year or the 2020 return that is due by April 15 to determine the amount someone might receive.

The tool will also let people know what type of payment that can be expected, but for the third stimulus check only.



This same tool was previously used during the other stimulus check rollouts, and did reportedly encounter some problems, including being overwhelmed by the amount of users.