Third show added for Michael Stanley celebration concert

NORTHFIELD, Ohio (WJW) — Following another record-breaking sell-out, fans now have another opportunity to catch a show celebrating Michael Stanley‘s life.

“Michael Stanley, Among My Friends Again” features members of ‘The Resonators’ and special guest Jonah Koslen at MGM Northfield Park Center Stage and was originally only supposed to be a one-night-only event.

But after the Dec. 3 and added Dec. 4 shows were quickly gobbled up, the casino is now offering a Sunday, Dec. 5 show at 7:30 p.m., which they say will be the last.

Tickets for the added event go on sale Friday, Oct. 22 at 10 a.m.

Stanley, whose musical career spanned five decades, died after a battle with lung cancer on March 5. He is one of Cleveland’s most beloved musicians.