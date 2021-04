AVON LAKE, Ohio (WJW) – American bald eagle parents Stars and Stripes have welcomed their third eaglet this week in Avon Lake.

The newest in the nest was born at 6:23 a.m. Thursday.

The eagles welcomed baby number 1 on Easter Sunday.

The second eaglet hatched Tuesday.

The eggs were first spotted at the end of February.

Stars and Stripes nest near Redwood Elementary School.

In the past, the school has held a naming contest for the eaglets.