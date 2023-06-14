CLEVELAND (WJW) – Many will be celebrating father figures on Father’s Day – which is on Sunday, June 18, in case you forgot!

It’s celebrated annually on the 3rd Sunday in June, and some places in Northeast Ohio have free activities if you want to take dear old dad or granddad out for a treat.

Akron Zoo

“When does a joke become a dad joke? When it becomes apparent!” Akron Zoo wrote on Facebook, advertising the free day for dads on Father’s Day.

The zoo is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

Fathers get in free at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on Sunday, June 18.

They also have some zoo animals who are celebrating fatherhood.

Greater Cleveland Aquarium

The Greater Cleveland Aquarium is “shell-abrating” dads with extended hours – but it’s not for free.

They’re open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 17 and 18th.

Admission is $19.95.

Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens

Akron’s annual Father’s Day Car Show at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens is set to take place on June 18, showcasing more than 400 classic, antique and collector cars, along with six antique boats.

The 65th classic will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tickets are $18. Buy them here.

Tower City Center

Celebrate dad at Tower City Center Saturday, June 17, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

They’re honoring super dads with a free family Saturday. They’ll have superhero characters for entertainment and activities and crafts.

More details here.

Free fishing

Ohio will have a free fishing weekend on June 17th and 18th. The event is held annually on Father’s Day weekend in Ohio.

Anyone can fish in Ohio’s public waters without a license this weekend.