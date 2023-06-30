CLEVELAND (WJW) – The air quality is improving after nearly a week of unhealthy conditions, right in time for the long Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Many people will be looking to head outdoors to celebrate Independence Day, visiting parks and waterways.

“We’re so excited to officially welcome in summer and have some of this beautiful weather upon us,” Cleveland Metroparks Director of Communications Jacqueline Gerling said.

Gerling said the 18 park reservations are a great place to start exploring the outdoors, thanks to nearly 25,000 acres of greenspace.

“Plenty of trails, whether you like to hike, bike or get on the water,” she said. “We have plenty of ways to do it.”

Gerling said one of the biggest draws are the waterways. Edgewater Park and Beach is sure to be a popular destination, as well as the marinas for folks who are eager to get out on Lake Erie. Her best advice is to arrive early.

“If you want to get out and there’s a certain place you want to be, we encourage you to do that early because we will shut down capacity to some of those areas as the parking lots fill up,” she said.

Cleveland Metroparks offers public boat launch access at the Emerald Necklace Marina in Rocky River Reservation, Gordon Park Boat Launch in Lakefront Reservation, Wildwood Park in Euclid Creek Reservation as well as the Edgewater Park Boat Launch in Lakefront Reservation.

Due to the expected high visitation at Edgewater Park, all guests are encouraged to arrive at Edgewater Park, Whiskey Island, Wendy Park and all other marinas and yacht clubs by early afternoon.

Vehicular access to park entrances will close as the parking lots reach capacity. Larger vehicles such as RVs, buses and box trucks will not be permitted to park at Edgewater. All vehicular access will close at 9:30 p.m. Pedestrian access via tunnels on W. 65th and W. 76th Streets to Edgewater Park and the Wendy Park Bridge will remain open.

Boaters can also enjoy the new public boat docks along the Cuyahoga River in the City of Cleveland.

Eighteen public day-slips located in Rivergate Park and Heritage Park will offer recreational boaters’ new opportunities to explore the city’s network of trails that connect to the waterfront, and nearby restaurants and entertainment venues. Users can pay an hourly rate for usage via an app.

All eight Metroparks golf courses are also open and accepting tee times over the holiday.

Golfer Allen White, who is a big fan of New Day Cleveland, just finished receiving nine weeks of treatment for prostate cancer and is looking forward to spending time on the course.

“I’m playing golf, how could it be bad?” he said. “And the sun came out.”

Gerling said the Metroparks Zoo will also be open through the holiday. The best way to track and learn more information about these offering is to download their mobile app.

“For Android and Apple, we’ve got the Cleveland Metroparks mobile app that’s going to unlock everything you want to know about the park district,” she said. “It’s got great trail maps to help you get out and explore. If maybe this is the first time you’re visiting some of these areas.”

Stand-up paddleboards, kayaks, row boats, canoes, paddleboats and pontoon boats are available to rent from the Hinckley Lake Boathouse & Store. Guests are recommended to reserve their rental online in advance at clevelandmetroparks.com/waterrentals.

Gerling said Metroparks police will be out on foot, bikes, cruisers and horseback to assist. Any emergencies can be reported by calling 440-333-4911 or 911.