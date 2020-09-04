Thin blue line: Chardon police team up with schools for safety plan on dueling protests

CHARDON, Ohio (WJW) – Two opposing protests are planned in Chardon Friday night.

Both are fueled from a “thin blue line” American flag being carried onto the field by a student-athlete last Friday.

In response, Chardon Local Schools said the flag would not be allowed at future events.

“This could be interpreted as a racially-motivated action and, therefore, not acceptable in a school community,” Superintendent Michael Hanlon said in a statement.

The “thin blue line” is viewed by some as a way to honor and show respect for police officers.

By others, it is viewed as a racist symbol, although the superintendent says that was not the case in this event.

Due to the banning of the flag, groups on both sides have planned rallies.

The Chardon school district is making an area available on school grounds for a rally planned in support of police and other law enforcement officers.

The District designated a Free Speech Zone on the lawn in front of Chardon High School.

Chardon police say an additional rally planned at Chardon Square in support of social justice.

“The safety and security of every member of our school community is our highest priority,” said Superintendent Hanlon.

“We appreciate the work of Chief Niehus and other law enforcement officials in developing an action plan for tonight’s event that prioritizes a safe evening for everyone.”