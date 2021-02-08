Thieves accused of targeting igloo outside local winery

STRONGSVILLE (WJW) A local winery trying to succeed during the pandemic was targeted by thieves last week.

Carso Rosso Winery, on Hunt Road, in Strongsville, posted on their Facebook Page Sunday about their challenging week.

According to their Facebook post, someone stole one of the outdoor wine globes early Wednesday morning.

The winery’s message to Facebook followers read in part, “If by chance you visited us this week and felt our service was not up to the highest quality that we set for ourselves at the winery, it is because we’ve had a challenging week. Under the cover of darkness early Wednesday morning, one of our wine globes was stolen. This sad act of theft rendered us disheartened, especially during a pandemic when small businesses continue to struggle. However, even with this set back our commitment to you and our community will not falter.”

The Carso Rosso Winery has filed a police report. Anyone with information regarding the missing winery globe is asked to contact the police.