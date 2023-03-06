[Editor’s Note: The video above shows two cars that appear to be involved in race or chase just ahead of a fatal crash on I-90. Police are asking the public for their help identifying the drivers. The incident is not related to the story below.]

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Police are on the lookout for three high-end vehicles stolen from a car dealership in Middleburg Heights early Saturday morning.

According to a police report, two men are suspected of breaking into a BMW dealership on Pearl Road and taking about two dozen key fobs. The men were then joined by a third suspect in the dealership’s parking lot where each made off with a high-end car.

The suspects got away with:

2019 Audi Q8 (silver) worth $49,100

2020 BMW X3 (red) worth $60,000

2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG (grey) worth $76,500

According to police, the crime happened at about 3 a.m. but wasn’t discovered until several hours later when a cleaning crew arrived.

According to the police report, BMW tracking was then disabled on the vehicles at about 10:30 a.m.