Thieves steal catalytic converters from nearly 3 dozen CMSD school buses

by: Talia Naquin

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – About 200 students were affected Monday by a major theft impacting the Cleveland Metropolitan School District.

According to Interim Deputy Chief of Communications, Tom Ott, thieves cut through a fence at the East 49th St. bus depot in Cuyahoga Heights sometime Sunday or early Monday.

They took catalytic converters out of 35 school buses.

Ott says the theft impacted service to 12 public and private schools, affecting around 200 kids.

Other buses were able to cover some of the routes and some parents were able to take their children to school.

Some pickups were delayed.

Surveillance footage of the theft is being reviewed.

