LOS ANGELES, California (KTLA) – Surveillance video captured thieves breaking into a wine shop and escaping with over $700,000 worth of rare wines on Saturday morning.

Nazmul Haque Helal, the owner of Lincoln Fine Wines, said the heist took place around 1 a.m. as security video captures the thieves arriving in a white pickup truck.

The truck drives around the back parking lot several times before a masked suspect is seen exiting and walking towards the shop.

The suspect quickly climbs on top of a metal container while holding what appears to be a large knife or sharp metal tool.

Helal said the thief proceeded to cut a hole in the ceiling above the shop’s cellar where their most prized and expensive wines were stored.

The thief scaled down into the cellar using a rock climbing rope before covering indoor security cameras and cutting off external lights.

“They cleaned it out,” said Helal. “They took everything, so we don’t have anything left in the Burgundy and Bordeaux side.”

The stolen wines mainly consisted of selections from France and Italy and included about $700,000 to $800,000 dollars worth of blue-chip wines.

Helal is releasing the surveillance video in hopes the suspects will be caught before striking another business.

He also plans to send a list of missing wines to local stores and auction houses so they can be on the lookout for any suspicious large lots of wine that may show up.