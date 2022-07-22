CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – Police in Canton are looking for clues after suspects drove a stolen vehicle into Ida’s Café.

Angela Gilger tells FOX 8 they ran the car through the back room to try and steal the ATM. According to Gilger, the thieves put the ATM in the back of a second truck, but it fell out in the parking lot. She believes there was also a third vehicle being used as a lookout.

Courtesy: Angela Gilger

Courtesy: Angela Gilger

Courtesy: Angela Gilger

“We are all ok here,” Gilger wrote on social media after the incident. “However, someone made a drive-thru out of our backroom.”

There’s no word on when they’ll be able to reopen.

Officers were on the scene just before 5 a.m. Friday, a few minutes after dispatch was alerted.

Police ask anyone with information to call (330)649-5800.