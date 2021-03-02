‘They’ve lost everything’: Four dogs need new home after owners die from COVID-19

BETHPAGE, New York (WJW) — An animal rescue in New York is sharing the heartbreaking story of four dogs who lost both of their owners to COVID-19.

Nassau County SPCA shared the story of Oliver, Winston, Isabel and Izzy on Facebook.

According to the post, the rescue met the dogs when they were temporarily helping their owners.

Their mom was in the hospital with COVID-19, and her father, who also had the virus, was at home taking care of the dogs.

“Normal day-to-day care of the dogs became impossible for him and although difficult to part with his daughter’s dogs (her babies), he knew it was the only way he could get better and help his daughter recover. We assured him they would be waiting right here for her when she got released from the hospital,” the post states.

Unfortunately, a day after the rescue took in the dogs, the father was hospitalized. He passed away a few days later.

“We were all so hopeful the daughter would recover and she would have her babies to come home to. Unfortunately, that reunion will never happen as Oliver, Winston, Isabel and Izzy lost their mom this past week. They’ve lost everything,” the post states. “It breaks our hearts when we look into their little faces and they are asking when they could go home, but we are determined to keep those tails wagging.”

The Nassau County SPCA is accepting donations to take care of the dogs until they are adopted.

In a comment on the Facebook post, the Nassau County SPCA says it is hopeful to find the dogs a home where they can be together.