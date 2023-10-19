***Watch previous coverage in the video above.***

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The weather may be changing, but that hasn’t stopped some invasive bugs from sticking around in Northeast Ohio.

A spotted lanternfly was spotted in the parking lot outside of FOX 8 News Thursday afternoon.

The invasive species, which was first found in Pennsylvania before spreading across 11 states, is native to China, India and Vietnam. Spotted lanternflies are known for attacking fruit plants and woody trees.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture named it a destructive plant pest in 2021, the year after they were first confirmed in the state in Mingo Junction.

This past summer, FOX 8 spoke to local residents dealing with the invasive pests.

See a spotted lanternfly? Make sure to report it or kill it. Infestations can be reported by taking a photo and filling out the Ohio Plant Pest Reporter form.

Learn more about the spotted lanternfly and how to identify them at the ODA website.