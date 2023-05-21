***Video above: Midges spotted on weather radar Saturday night.***

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Ready or not, here they come.

The midges were showing up on FOX 8’s weather radar Saturday night as they made their return to the lakeshore.

It looked like it was raining tonight leaving to work the #midges were flying! pic.twitter.com/DtV54R0F01 — Alexis Walters (@Alexis_NWalters) May 21, 2023

Around the same time, the National Weather Service in Cleveland tweeted out, “They’re Baaaaack! The CLE Weather radar is picking up on some of those midges west of #CLE near the lakeshore of Lorain and Huron Counties this evening.”

Last June, we captured some cringeworthy video as thousands of mayflies covered the FOX 8 studios, cars and the parking lot. Check that out in the video below.

Aside from that, look forward to a beautiful stretch of days ahead! Check out the full weather forecast here.