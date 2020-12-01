‘They thought I was lying’: Public workers claim $5.9 million lottery prize for ticket sold in Euclid

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Lottery has identified the winners of a $5.9 million lottery ticket sold in Euclid.

The Classic Lotto jackpot was drawn on November 23.

Ten public workers have played the same set of numbers for 16 years.

But this time they hit big.

Two representatives from the group claimed the prize and chose the cash option of $2.9 million.

Each member of the group will receive $212,400.

The group calls themselves “The Lucky Ten.”

Gery purchases the tickets each week.

He said when he realized they won $5.9 million he couldn’t believe it.

“I called group together to tell them, and I wanted to see their facial expressions. They thought I was lying!” Gery said.

The Lucky Ten will continue to play those numbers.

The winning numbers were: 8-13-18-26-33-39.

The ticket was purchased at Convenient Food Mart, located on 222 Street in Euclid.

This is Ohio’s 23rd Classic Lotto jackpot win since the game began in 2007.