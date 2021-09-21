‘They could feel its ribs’: Neglected dog found in ditch taken to Geauga County Dog Shelter

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Peering out from his cage, a little dog named Rudy is adjusting to his temporary home in the care of the Geauga County Dog Warden Matt Granito.

“Rudy is very old. Rudy has definitely been neglected, “Granito said. “Just based on his demeanor right now, he seems not to have a problem with different people.”



He came to the Geauga County Dog Shelter on Monday after Chief Jon Bokovitz says he was recovered by Bainbridge Township officers.

“We received a call Sunday about a dog being abandoned,” said Bokovitz.

Bainbridge Township Police say kids spotted the dog in a ditch along Bedford Street.

“They found the dog with very long nails, and it was very thin and they could feel its ribs and it did seem to be not cared for very well,” Bokovitz said.

“We don’t see signs of abuse. It’s really the neglect of the mats that are hurting Rudy, the nails that are hurting Rudy, so that’s more so on it. It could be someone that was down on their luck. We don’t know at this point,” said Granito.

The roughly 16-year-old dog also has a few impairments.

“He obviously has cataracts where he can’t see as well and we don’t believe he can hear as well either,” Granito said.

Rudy did have a collar and tags from Twinsburg, according to the report, but it’s still unclear who dropped him there.

“In the ditch next to the dog, next to Rudy, there were two boxes and there’s shampoo, there’s dog food so we have to assume that someone left those two boxes for the next person to claim Rudy and take him home,” Granito said.

Unfortunately, Granito says Rudy isn’t an isolated case.

“Now that COVID and the restrictions are lifted, we’re seeing more and more animals be neglected and dropped off at shelters,” he said.

“There are other ways to take care of your pets than just abandoning them on the side of the road,” said Bokovitz.

Rudy will be taken to the vet and groomers to be prepared for adoption.

“He obviously just wants attention and love,” Granito said.

The dog warden says a foster home has shown interest in taking Rudy in, but if that doesn’t work out he will be ready for adoption in a couple of days. The dog warden says those who are interested can call the Geauga County Dog Shelter at 440-286-8135.