‘They are trying to clone me’: Myles Garrett jokes after another mandatory drug test

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett throws the ball during NFL football practice Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett joked Friday that the NFL was “trying to clone” him after he was once again asked to complete a mandatory drug test.

After the Browns’ 17-14 win over the Denver Broncos Thursday night, Garrett tweeted a screenshot from his phone, notifying him that he was selected for a mandatory drug test Friday morning.

Yeaaa they are trying to clone me pic.twitter.com/GtR90NhV5C — Flash Garrett ⚡️ (@Flash_Garrett) October 22, 2021

It’s the third time he’s had to do a mandatory drug test in recent weeks.

After the Browns’ win over the Minnesota Vikings in week 4, Garrett tweeted that he was tested the morning after going sleeveless during the game.

I go sleeveless for one game and they hit me with a “you got a random drug test in the morning”🤦🏾‍♂️😂 pic.twitter.com/P3i2EMHuFD — Flash Garrett ⚡️ (@Flash_Garrett) October 5, 2021

Then again, on Tuesday, Garrett tweeted that he won’t go sleeveless anymore following his second drug test after Sunday’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

I go sleeveless TWO TIMES and get “randomly” drug tested BOTH times… I’d try 3 for 3 but they can miss me with the blood draw 😂 not the vibe. #SleevelessMyles is retired. pic.twitter.com/sq9xiQ2sQH — Flash Garrett ⚡️ (@Flash_Garrett) October 19, 2021

Garrett recently made headlines over the quarterback graveyard he set up outside of his home for Halloween.

The Browns will be facing off against rival Steelers on Halloween at 1 p.m.