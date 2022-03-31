AVON LAKE, Ohio (WJW) – A small pest could become a big problem for local vineyards.

“We first became aware of the spotted lanternfly in Ohio over a year ago,” said Lee Klingshirn, owner of Klingshirn Winery in Avon Lake.

Klingshirn is on the lookout after the invasive spotted lanternfly was discovered in Amherst.

“Now the Department of Agriculture puts Lorain County in a spotted lanternfly quarantine. That means we need to inspect the trucks, campers, trailers that would park in grape-growing regions,” said Klingshirn.

It’s a major concern for the grape and wine industries. If left unchecked, the spotted lanternfly could potentially wipe out entire vineyards.

“Grapevines are one of their favorite foods. They love the fruit trees, apples, peaches and so forth,” said Klingshirn.

Lee’s winery participates in the Department of Agriculture’s outreach program where they hand out cards with pictures of the spotted lanternfly to visitors. Think you may have spotted one? Simply scan the QR code and find out.

“They are hitchhikers. Planes, trains and automobiles,” said Klingshirn.

Lorain County now joins Cuyahoga and Jefferson counties as confirmed sites where infestations of the insect have been discovered..