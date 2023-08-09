[Editor’s Note: The story above is a previous story on what Northeast Ohio can expect on April 8, 2024.]

(WJW) – Kids often wish for a snow day, but how about a total solar-eclipse day?

For some districts in Northeast Ohio, that’s exactly what students and staff are getting on April 8, 2024. That’s the day the Moon will perfectly align between the Sun and Earth to cast a shadow across parts of North America.

At Rocky River City Schools, the school year hasn’t even started and already students can look forward to the untraditional day off.

In a newsletter sent to parents, the superintendent announced Spring Vacation would be extended by an additional day for the once-in-a-lifetime event.

The superintendent explains his reasoning and notes, “the eclipse is projected to pass through Rocky River around 3 p.m. – about the same time schools are getting out – and many public safety organizations have asked schools not to be in session on April 8 to help alleviate traffic and congestion in the area.”

Earlier this summer, students at Amherst Exempted Village Schools wrote nine letters to the board arguing for a day off. According to their district calendar, those students got their wish.

FOX 8 found other school districts located in the direct path of the total solar eclipse have also canceled classes for that day. Those districts include; Avon Lake City Schools, Norwalk City Schools, and Buckeye Central School District.

