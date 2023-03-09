[Watch coverage from 2021 on traffic crashes along state highways in the player above.]

(WJW) — Several local communities without any fatal traffic crashes during a recent five-year period have been cited as an example of a future with zero roadway deaths, which is the goal of the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Portions of interstates that pass through Cleveland and Cincinnati were some of Ohio’s most dangerous highways in the last five years, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol data. Each saw nearly 9,000 crashes between 2018 and 2023.

Nearly 43,000 people died on U.S. roads in 2021, according to a February report from the transportation department.

“The status quo is unacceptable, and it is preventable,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is quoted in the report. “We know it’s preventable because bold cities in the United States, and countries abroad, have achieved tremendous reductions in roadway deaths.”

Among the bigger U.S. cities, which have more than 50,000 residents, Lakewood has one of the lowest fatality rates nationwide, according to the report. Its population in 2020 was nearly 50,500 and it reported two fatal crashes between 2016 and 2020, a fatality rate of 0.79 per 100,000 residents.

Among the smaller U.S. cities, which have between 5,000 residents and 50,000 residents, Avon Lake is the safest, according to the federal data. It had a single fatal crash in those five years. With a population of 25,206, that’s also a rate of 0.79 per 100,000 residents.

Elsewhere in Ohio, Moraine, a smaller city of nearly 6,400 in Montgomery County, is among the department’s top 25 small cities with the highest fatality rates in the nation. It reported 14 traffic deaths between 2016 and 2020, putting its fatality rate at 43.8 per 100,000 residents.

But locally, most traffic crashes with fatalities or serious injuries between 2013 and 2017 happened on locally maintained roads, and often in cities, according to the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency’s 2019 traffic safety report.

The report analyzed several rising trends in traffic fatalities between 2011 and 2017, namely: speed (up 7%); vehicles leaving their road or lane (up 14%); pedestrian deaths (up 36%); and distracted driving (up 50%).

That safety improvement plan aims to reduce the five-year rolling average numbers of fatal crashes from 131 in 2017 to 123 in 2023 and serious injury crashes from 1,245 in 2017 to 1,172 in 2023.

“By taking the lead to inform and coordinate the efforts of its safety partners in government and other agencies, NOACA intends to build a strong team committed to working hard to prevent fatalities and serious injuries,” reads the report. “Reaching an ultimate goal of zero fatalities and serious injuries may seem like an impossible goal, but through the sustained effort and steady resolve of all, the lives of travelers on our region’s highways will be saved.”

21 cities had no traffic deaths from 2016-2020

Below are the Northeast Ohio cities that went at least one year without a fatal crash between 2016 and 2020, according to the transportation department’s report. About 14% of all small cities nationwide — cities with populations between 5,000 people and 50,000 people — did not report any roadway fatalities in that time, including 21 communities in Northeast Ohio (highlighted in bold).

Ashland (population 19,225): Five years

Ashtabula (population 17,975): Two years Conneaut (population 12,318): One year Geneva (population 5,924): Four years

Columbiana (population 6,559): Three years East Liverpool (population 9,958): Five years Salem (population 11,915): Five years

Bay Village (population 16,163): Five years Bedford Heights (population 11,020): Four years Berea (population 18,545): Three years Brecksville (population 13,635): Four years Broadview Heights (population 19,936): Three years Brooklyn (population 11,359): Three years Brook Park (population 18,595): Two years Fairview Park (population 17,291): Five years Garfield Heights (population 29,781): Two years Highland Heights (population 8,719): Four years Independence (population 7,584): Two years Lakewood (population 50,942): Three years Lyndhurst (population 14,050): Three years Maple Heights (population 23,701): Three years Mayfield Heights (population 20,351): Four years Middleburg Heights (population 16,004): Two years North Olmsted (population 32,442): Two years North Royalton (population 31,322): Two years Richmond Heights (population 10,801): Three years Olmsted Falls (population 8,582): Four years Parma (population 81,146): One year Parma Heights (population 20,863): Four years Richmond Heights (population 10,801): Three years Rocky River (population 21,755): Two years Pepper Pike (population 6,796): Five years Seven Hills (population 11,720): Five years Shaker Heights (population 29,439): Two years Solon (population 24,262): Two years South Euclid (population 21,883): Four years Strongsville (population 46,491): One year University Heights (population 13,914): Four years Warrensville Heights (population 13,789): One year Westlake (population 34,228): One year

Huron (population 6,922): Two years Sandusky (population 25,095): One year

Chardon (population 5,242): Four years

Bellevue (population 8,249): Three years Norwalk (population 17,068): Two years Willard (population 6,197): Four years

Eastlake (population 17,670): Three years Kirtland (population 6,937): Five years Mentor (population 47,450): One year Mentor-on-the-Lake (population 7,131): Five years Painesville (population 20,312): Three years Wickliffe (population 12,652): Three years Willoughby (population 23,959): Two years Willoughby Hills (population 10,019): Two years

Amherst (population 12,681): Four years Avon (population 24,847): Three years Avon Lake (population 25,206): Four years Elyria (population 52,656): One year Grafton (population 5,895): Four years North Ridgeville (population 35,280): One year Oberlin (population 8,555): Four years Sheffield Lake (population 8,957): Five years Vermilion (population 10,659): Three years

Campbell (population 7,852): Four years Canfield (population 7,699): Four years Struthers (population 10,063): Five years

Brunswick (population 35,426): Three years Medina (population 26,094): Four years Wadsworth (population 24,007): Five years

Aurora (population 17,239): Three years Kent (population 28,215): Five years Ravenna (population 11,323): Two years Streetsboro (population 17,260): Three years

Mansfield (population 47,534): One year Ontario (population 6,656): Three years Shelby (population 9,282): Three years

Alliance (population 21,672): Three years Canal Fulton (population 5,325): Five years Green (population 27,475): Two years Louisville (population 9,521): Five years New Franklin (population 13,877): Three years North Canton (population 17,842): Three years

Barberton (population 25,191): Three years Hudson (population 23,110): Two years Fairlawn (population 7,710): Four years Macedonia (population 12,168): Five years Munroe Falls (population 5,044): Five years Norton (population 11,673): Two years Reminderville (population 5,412): Five years Tallmadge (population 18,394): Four years Twinsburg (population 19,248): Three years

Cortland (population 7,105): Five years Girard (population 9,603): Four years Hubbard (population 7,636): Five years Niles (population 18,443): Two years Warren (population 39,201): One year

Dover (population 13,112): Four years Uhrichsville (population 5,272): Three years

Orrville (population 8,452): Five years Wooster (population 27,232): Two years Rittman (population 6,131): Three years