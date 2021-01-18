‘These killers are still out there’: Family asks public for help solving mother’s murder on 2-year anniversary

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Two years after their mother was gunned down while walking her dog in a random act of violence, a local family is asking for the public’s help solving the murder.

Sheila Wallace, 58, was walking her dog in McGowan Park on Cleveland’s west side around 7 p.m. January 17, 2019 when someone shot her several times.

“She’s just so beyond the type of person this should happen to and it’s just so beyond senseless that there’s not even a word for it, it just makes no sense whatsoever,” said Katie Wallace, Sheila’s daughter.

Sheila, who worked at the Cleveland Clinic, was just steps from her home when the incident occurred.

She was so loved within the community that the neighborhood has held several vigils since; including one that occurred Sunday on the 2nd year anniversary.

A memorial was also created at the park and neighbors started a crime watch group.

“It could happen to anyone and these killers are still out there and that’s the reality of it,” said Katie.

This past October the family put up a billboard along W. 130th Street announcing a $5,000 reward, hoping it would lead to tips, but so far nothing has panned out.

Now, they’re again asking the public directly for help.

“Please come forward, please even the slightest bit of information that might seem inconsequential could blow this thing wide open,” said Katie.

Katie says, the family not only wants justice but a little peace of mind as they continue grieving their very beautiful and kind-hearted mother, especially since it happened so close to the holidays.

“It’s just kind of hard reliving that over and over again,” said Katie, “The other day a friend made me cinnamon rolls, that was a Christmas tradition and the last time I had a cinnamon roll was with my mother when she was alive and it just hit me and I started balling my eyes out.”

Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County will pay a cash reward up to $5,000 for information leading to the indictment of any suspects involved in the murder.

Anyone with information can call 216-252-7463. Tips can remain anonymous.