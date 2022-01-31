These counties have the lowest COVID case rates in Ohio

*In the video, above, see what Ohio health officials had to say last week about Omicron*

*Editor’s note: There are 88 counties in Ohio, not 77. This script has been corrected.

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Cuyahoga County ranked among the highest COVID-19 case rates in the nation on Dec. 21, 2021. It was in the top 3 counties in America for COVID spread.

Just over a month later, after omicron swept through Northeast Ohio, Cuyahoga County now has the lowest COVID-19 case rates among the state’s 88 counties.

Cuyahoga County Board of Health commissioner Terry Allan shared the news Monday morning.

He says Cuyahoga County had the highest COVID-19 rate in Ohio on Jan. 1 at the start of the new year.

According to the data from the Ohio Department of Health (ODH), Cuyahoga County has 466.9 cases per 100,000 people.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) considers 100 in 100,000 as high transmission, so case numbers are still high, but it’s a benchmark worth celebrating.

Several other Northeast Ohio counties have some of the lowest case rates in Ohio.

Here is the list of cases per 100,000 people.

Cuyahoga – 466.9 Geauga – 488 Lake – 543.6 Holmes – 568.7 Summit – 661.9 Lorain – 686.2 Ashtabula – 711.6 Portage – 723.8 Medina – 807.3 Trumbull – 958.2

While these case rates are the lowest in the state, all Ohio counties are still considered to have a high transmission rate.

The county with the highest case rates in the state is Scioto. It has 3724.4 cases per 100,000 people.