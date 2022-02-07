These Cleveland hotels are approved to serve alcohol until 4 a.m. for NBA All-Star Weekend

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Those looking to keep the party going in Cleveland during the NBA All-Star Weekend, can do so at seven area hotels.

The State of Ohio Division of Liquor Control and city of Cleveland approved the following spots to serve alcohol until 4 a.m. from Feb. 18-21:

  • The InterContinental  
  • Holiday Inn Cleveland Clinic 
  • Hilton Downtown 
  • Hotel Indigo  
  • Metropolitan at the 9 
  • Westin Downtown  
  • Betts at Kimpton Schofield Hotel

A reported 87 businesses applied for the extended hours waiver, but after careful consideration, only seven hotels were granted the distinction, the city said.

“The decision will allow for optimal public safety throughout the city, while also accommodating the needs of players and visitors to enjoy a meal after the evening’s official NBA events,” the city said in a statement.

Ahead of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland in 2016, the state passed a law that allows cities to extend alcohol service hours during major hosted events.

The NBA All-Star Game takes place at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Feb. 20.

