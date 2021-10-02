These causes of death ruled out in deaths of family of 3, pet dog found in national forest

SAN FRANCISCO (WJW) — The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the death of the Gerrish/Chung family.

The family was found dead near the Devil’s Gulch area in the Southfork of the Merced River drainage in August after being reported missing.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office says they still haven’t determined the cause of death, but some causes have been ruled out.

These causes are ruled out based on evidence recovered or through investigation:

Gun or any other type of weapon

Lightning Strike

Carbon Monoxide

Carbon Dioxide

Cyanide Exposure

Illegal Drugs / Alcohol

Suicide

The sheriff’s office says other potential causes of death remain.