These bars were cited on first night of NFL Draft in Cleveland

News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Two downtown bars were cited for reported COVID-19 violations on the first night of the NFL Draft in Cleveland, the FOX 8 I-Team learned early Friday morning.

The following businesses were issued citations for Ohio Department of Health violations Thursday night, officials said:

The Ivy on West 6th Street: A violation notice was issued for improper conduct/disorderly activity;

Dive Bar on West 6th Street: A violation notice was issued for improper conduct/disorderly activity.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral