These are the Thanksgiving foods safe for your pets to eat

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — The city of Strongsville wants to help keep your pets safe during the Thanksgiving holiday.
In a recent Facebook post (seen below), the city asked animal control officer Chuck McCleary to break down the traditional holiday foods that will and will not harm pets.
Here’s what pets can ingest safely, according to McCleary:
- Turkey (unseasoned/cooked)
- Sweet potatoes
- Green beans (raw)
- Carrots (unseasoned)
- Pumpkin
- Apples
- Bread (baked)
- Corn
- Eggs (cooked)
The list of items the pets should NOT ingest, is far longer:
- Gravy/Butter
- Bread(raw) Stuffing
- Ham
- Marshmallow
- Bones/Fats/Skin
- Desserts
- Onions
- Garlic
- Grapes/Raisins
- Cranberry
- Turkey (raw)
- Green beans (cooked)
- Mushrooms
- Cake
- Alcohol
- Mashed potatoes
- Corn (on the cob)
- Nuts
- Eggs (raw)
Pet owners with any questions, can find out more right here.
