These are the Thanksgiving foods safe for your pets to eat

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — The city of Strongsville wants to help keep your pets safe during the Thanksgiving holiday.

In a recent Facebook post (seen below), the city asked animal control officer Chuck McCleary to break down the traditional holiday foods that will and will not harm pets.

Here’s what pets can ingest safely, according to McCleary:

Turkey (unseasoned/cooked)

Sweet potatoes

Green beans (raw)

Carrots (unseasoned)

Pumpkin

Apples

Bread (baked)

Corn

Eggs (cooked)

The list of items the pets should NOT ingest, is far longer:

Gravy/Butter

Bread(raw) Stuffing

Ham

Marshmallow

Bones/Fats/Skin

Desserts

Onions

Garlic

Grapes/Raisins

Cranberry

Turkey (raw)

Green beans (cooked)

Mushrooms

Cake

Alcohol

Mashed potatoes

Corn (on the cob)

Nuts

Eggs (raw)

Pet owners with any questions, can find out more right here.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: