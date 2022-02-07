These are the highest-paying jobs in Cleveland that don’t require a college degree

Related video, above: Worked from home in 2021? How to seek a local income tax refund

(STACKER) – From the moment they first set foot on campus, today’s high-school students are inundated with messages about the importance of receiving a college education. They hear it from their guidance counselors, teachers, parents, family members, neighbors, coaches—the list goes on and on. While graduation from a four-year college can certainly work wonders for students’ future careers, it’s not necessary for all fields—something admissions officers and guidance counselors sometimes fail to mention.

To find the highest-paying jobs that don’t require a college degree, Stacker consulted the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook to compile a list of all jobs that don’t require higher education. All professions that listed a high-school diploma, some college education (without a degree conferred), postsecondary non-degree award, or no formal education requirements for entry-level positions were considered. Jobs that didn’t list any entry-level education requirement were excluded, as were job titles that grouped several positions together. Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage. Job descriptions are from O*NET.

Keep reading to discover the highest-paying jobs in Cleveland that don’t require a college degree.

#50. Massage therapists

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $55,730

– #34 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 360

National

– Annual mean salary: $47,350

– Employment: 85,040

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Port St. Lucie, FL ($81,640)

— Anchorage, AK ($77,530)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($72,730)

– Job description: Perform therapeutic massages of soft tissues and joints. May assist in the assessment of range of motion and muscle strength, or propose client therapy plans.

#49. Transportation inspectors

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $55,750

– #72 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,320

– Employment: 27,360

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($119,270)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($117,900)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($104,370)

– Job description: Inspect equipment or goods in connection with the safe transport of cargo or people. Includes rail transportation inspectors, such as freight inspectors, rail inspectors, and other inspectors of transportation vehicles not elsewhere classified.

#48. Firefighters

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $55,790

– #99 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,630

National

– Annual mean salary: $56,360

– Employment: 311,350

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($125,680)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,480)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($105,670)

– Job description: Control and extinguish fires or respond to emergency situations where life, property, or the environment is at risk. Duties may include fire prevention, emergency medical service, hazardous material response, search and rescue, and disaster assistance.

#47. Computer numerically controlled tool programmers

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $56,210

– #70 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 630

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,010

– Employment: 25,530

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($98,330)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($95,140)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($85,480)

– Job description: Develop programs to control machining or processing of materials by automatic machine tools, equipment, or systems. May also set up, operate, or maintain equipment.

#46. Industrial machinery mechanics

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $56,400

– #166 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,240

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,350

– Employment: 385,980

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($84,180)

— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($84,150)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($77,580)

– Job description: Repair, install, adjust, or maintain industrial production and processing machinery or refinery and pipeline distribution systems. May also install, dismantle, or move machinery and heavy equipment according to plans.

#45. Electrical and electronics repairers, commercial and industrial equipment

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $57,030

– #137 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 310

National

– Annual mean salary: $63,350

– Employment: 55,200

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($96,510)

— Jackson, TN ($92,200)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($86,640)

– Job description: Repair, test, adjust, or install electronic equipment, such as industrial controls, transmitters, and antennas.

#44. Sheet metal workers

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $57,100

– #83 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $55,320

– Employment: 128,220

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($132,900)

— Kankakee, IL ($91,140)

— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($87,030)

– Job description: Fabricate, assemble, install, and repair sheet metal products and equipment, such as ducts, control boxes, drainpipes, and furnace casings. Work may involve any of the following: setting up and operating fabricating machines to cut, bend, and straighten sheet metal; shaping metal over anvils, blocks, or forms using hammer; operating soldering and welding equipment to join sheet metal parts; or inspecting, assembling, and smoothing seams and joints of burred surfaces. Includes sheet metal duct installers who install prefabricated sheet metal ducts used for heating, air conditioning, or other purposes.

#43. Cement masons and concrete finishers

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $57,150

– #48 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 890

National

– Annual mean salary: $49,390

– Employment: 195,580

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($86,370)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($81,730)

— Rockford, IL ($78,320)

– Job description: Smooth and finish surfaces of poured concrete, such as floors, walks, sidewalks, roads, or curbs using a variety of hand and power tools. Align forms for sidewalks, curbs, or gutters; patch voids; and use saws to cut expansion joints.

#42. Glaziers

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $57,960

– #29 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 270

National

– Annual mean salary: $50,970

– Employment: 52,190

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($89,250)

— Salem, OR ($85,640)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($81,240)

– Job description: Install glass in windows, skylights, store fronts, and display cases, or on surfaces, such as building fronts, interior walls, ceilings, and tabletops.

#41. Private detectives and investigators

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $58,400

– #39 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $60,100

– Employment: 32,200

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($88,550)

— Fresno, CA ($79,220)

— Anchorage, AK ($77,960)

– Job description: Gather, analyze, compile, and report information regarding individuals or organizations to clients, or detect occurrences of unlawful acts or infractions of rules in private establishment.

#40. Construction and building inspectors

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $58,610

– #165 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 620

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,470

– Employment: 113,770

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,920)

— Salinas, CA ($98,360)

– Job description: Inspect structures using engineering skills to determine structural soundness and compliance with specifications, building codes, and other regulations. Inspections may be general in nature or may be limited to a specific area, such as electrical systems or plumbing.

#39. Telecommunications equipment installers and repairers, except line installers

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $58,730

– #157 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,430

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,980

– Employment: 190,510

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Elmira, NY ($94,280)

— Springfield, MA-CT ($92,920)

— Fairbanks, AK ($87,940)

– Job description: Install, set up, rearrange, or remove switching, distribution, routing, and dialing equipment used in central offices or headends. Service or repair telephone, cable television, Internet, and other communications equipment on customers’ property. May install communications equipment or communications wiring in buildings.

#38. Tile and stone setters

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $60,580

– #12 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $48,490

– Employment: 38,150

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Champaign-Urbana, IL ($78,200)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($69,740)

— Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY ($63,630)

– Job description: Apply hard tile, stone, and comparable materials to walls, floors, ceilings, countertops, and roof decks.

#37. Electricians

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $60,760

– #132 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,520

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,550

– Employment: 656,510

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,680)

— Trenton, NJ ($90,210)

— Kankakee, IL ($88,530)

– Job description: Install, maintain, and repair electrical wiring, equipment, and fixtures. Ensure that work is in accordance with relevant codes. May install or service street lights, intercom systems, or electrical control systems.

#36. Excavating and loading machine and dragline operators, surface mining

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $60,950

– #16 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $48,500

– Employment: 40,240

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,100)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($84,840)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($78,360)

– Job description: Operate or tend machinery at surface mining site, equipped with scoops, shovels, or buckets to excavate and load loose materials.

#35. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $61,690

– #82 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 9,130

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,010

– Employment: 1,427,260

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($78,770)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($77,030)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($75,820)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of clerical and administrative support workers.

#34. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $62,160

– #89 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,390

National

– Annual mean salary: $65,230

– Employment: 503,390

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($92,040)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($89,100)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($86,180)

– Job description: Provide high-level administrative support by conducting research, preparing statistical reports, and handling information requests, as well as performing routine administrative functions such as preparing correspondence, receiving visitors, arranging conference calls, and scheduling meetings. May also train and supervise lower-level clerical staff.

#33. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $62,400

– #46 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 660

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,000

– Employment: 147,680

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($84,460)

— Fairbanks, AK ($81,920)

— Bismarck, ND ($78,350)

– Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul mobile mechanical, hydraulic, and pneumatic equipment, such as cranes, bulldozers, graders, and conveyors, used in construction, logging, and mining.

#32. Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $62,510

– #89 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,820

National

– Annual mean salary: $55,280

– Employment: 402,870

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($96,440)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($93,620)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($93,320)

– Job description: Operate one or several types of power construction equipment, such as motor graders, bulldozers, scrapers, compressors, pumps, derricks, shovels, tractors, or front-end loaders to excavate, move, and grade earth, erect structures, or pour concrete or other hard surface pavement. May repair and maintain equipment in addition to other duties.

#31. Stationary engineers and boiler operators

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $63,730

– #46 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,170

– Employment: 29,550

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($106,910)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($104,970)

— Springfield, IL ($102,660)

– Job description: Operate or maintain stationary engines, boilers, or other mechanical equipment to provide utilities for buildings or industrial processes. Operate equipment such as steam engines, generators, motors, turbines, and steam boilers.

#30. Fire inspectors and investigators

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $63,840

– #35 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,680

– Employment: 14,010

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($129,790)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($123,610)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($102,370)

– Job description: Inspect buildings to detect fire hazards and enforce local ordinances and state laws, or investigate and gather facts to determine cause of fires and explosions.

#29. Brickmasons and blockmasons

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $64,330

– #42 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 530

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,420

– Employment: 59,940

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Duluth, MN-WI ($90,610)

— Providence-Warwick, RI-MA ($90,290)

— Pittsfield, MA ($90,070)

– Job description: Lay and bind building materials, such as brick, structural tile, concrete block, cinder block, glass block, and terra-cotta block, with mortar and other substances, to construct or repair walls, partitions, arches, sewers, and other structures.

#28. Millwrights

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $64,340

– #32 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 270

National

– Annual mean salary: $59,080

– Employment: 44,400

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Elmira, NY ($94,190)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($90,570)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($85,090)

– Job description: Install, dismantle, or move machinery and heavy equipment according to layout plans, blueprints, or other drawings.

#27. First-line supervisors of correctional officers

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $65,150

– #61 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,600

– Employment: 53,420

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,020)

— Trenton, NJ ($113,630)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($113,070)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of correctional officers and jailers.

#26. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $66,760

– #159 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,370

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,800

– Employment: 599,900

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baton Rouge, LA ($101,930)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($100,590)

— Longview, WA ($99,590)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of production and operating workers, such as inspectors, precision workers, machine setters and operators, assemblers, fabricators, and plant and system operators. Excludes team or work leaders.

#25. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $66,900

– #70 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,640

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,100

– Employment: 417,440

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,100)

— Fairbanks, AK ($94,280)

— Kankakee, IL ($93,420)

– Job description: Assemble, install, alter, and repair pipelines or pipe systems that carry water, steam, air, or other liquids or gases. May install heating and cooling equipment and mechanical control systems. Includes sprinkler fitters.

#24. Structural iron and steel workers

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $67,470

– #32 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 250

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,650

– Employment: 71,490

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($91,360)

— Rockford, IL ($90,160)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,740)

– Job description: Raise, place, and unite iron or steel girders, columns, and other structural members to form completed structures or structural frameworks. May erect metal storage tanks and assemble prefabricated metal buildings.

#23. Chemical plant and system operators

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $67,640

– #18 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210

National

– Annual mean salary: $65,460

– Employment: 29,710

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Corpus Christi, TX ($86,970)

— Lima, OH ($84,710)

— Charleston, WV ($76,830)

– Job description: Control or operate entire chemical processes or system of machines.

#22. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $70,160

– #69 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,860

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,490

– Employment: 977,070

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($115,620)

— Lawrence, KS ($97,910)

— Boulder, CO ($94,870)

– Job description: Sell services to individuals or businesses. May describe options or resolve client problems.

#21. Aircraft mechanics and service technicians

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $70,520

– #43 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 650

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,040

– Employment: 128,300

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($95,680)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($89,710)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($87,830)

– Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul aircraft engines and assemblies, such as hydraulic and pneumatic systems.

#20. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $71,030

– #134 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 13,560

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,500

– Employment: 1,278,670

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Danbury, CT ($112,810)

— Napa, CA ($101,850)

— Santa Fe, NM ($93,680)

– Job description: Sell goods for wholesalers or manufacturers to businesses or groups of individuals. Work requires substantial knowledge of items sold.

#19. Property, real estate, and community association managers

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $71,100

– #88 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,190

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,210

– Employment: 219,800

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($117,770)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($113,800)

— Boulder, CO ($107,230)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the selling, buying, leasing, or governance activities of commercial, industrial, or residential real estate properties. Includes managers of homeowner and condominium associations, rented or leased housing units, buildings, or land (including rights-of-way).

#18. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $72,280

– #89 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,420

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,650

– Employment: 287,150

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($97,980)

— Waterbury, CT ($92,160)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($88,750)

– Job description: Review settled claims to determine that payments and settlements are made in accordance with company practices and procedures. Confer with legal counsel on claims requiring litigation. May also settle insurance claims.

#17. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $72,380

– #116 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,570

National

– Annual mean salary: $72,990

– Employment: 614,080

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,870)

— Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA ($103,930)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($100,620)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of construction or extraction workers.

#16. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $72,540

– #145 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,700

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,100

– Employment: 475,000

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($95,680)

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,140)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,810)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of mechanics, installers, and repairers. May also advise customers on recommended services. Excludes team or work leaders.

#15. Control and valve installers and repairers, except mechanical door

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $73,300

– #34 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,400

– Employment: 50,660

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($95,240)

— Madison, WI ($90,020)

— Salinas, CA ($87,650)

– Job description: Install, repair, and maintain mechanical regulating and controlling devices, such as electric meters, gas regulators, thermostats, safety and flow valves, and other mechanical governors.

#14. Petroleum pump system operators, refinery operators, and gaugers

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $73,430

– #28 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $77,610

– Employment: 40,480

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($96,510)

— Billings, MT ($95,130)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,800)

– Job description: Operate or control petroleum refining or processing units. May specialize in controlling manifold and pumping systems, gauging or testing oil in storage tanks, or regulating the flow of oil into pipelines.

#13. Power plant operators

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $75,010

– #63 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,890

– Employment: 32,960

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($114,420)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,830)

— Redding, CA ($106,030)

– Job description: Control, operate, or maintain machinery to generate electric power. Includes auxiliary equipment operators.

#12. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $76,490

– #101 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 460

National

– Annual mean salary: $74,410

– Employment: 114,930

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($114,820)

— Redding, CA ($112,850)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,810)

– Job description: Install or repair cables or wires used in electrical power or distribution systems. May erect poles and light or heavy duty transmission towers.

#11. Power distributors and dispatchers

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $76,610

– #26 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $93,260

– Employment: 9,940

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($141,200)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($126,870)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($120,200)

– Job description: Coordinate, regulate, or distribute electricity or steam.

#10. Insurance sales agents

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $76,630

– #53 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,410

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,100

– Employment: 409,950

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,540)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($105,840)

— Fond du Lac, WI ($105,190)

– Job description: Sell life, property, casualty, health, automotive, or other types of insurance. May refer clients to independent brokers, work as an independent broker, or be employed by an insurance company.

#9. Electrical and electronics repairers, powerhouse, substation, and relay

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $78,900

– #43 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $83,150

– Employment: 23,070

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($113,410)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($111,660)

— Anchorage, AK ($111,470)

– Job description: Inspect, test, repair, or maintain electrical equipment in generating stations, substations, and in-service relays.

#8. Advertising sales agents

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $79,310

– #8 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 650

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,040

– Employment: 110,040

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($112,850)

— Winston-Salem, NC ($104,930)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($92,370)

– Job description: Sell or solicit advertising space, time, or media in publications, signage, TV, radio, or Internet establishments or public spaces.

#7. First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $84,550

– #68 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 390

National

– Annual mean salary: $83,170

– Employment: 69,000

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($187,890)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($181,340)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($176,050)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of workers engaged in firefighting and fire prevention and control.

#6. Postmasters and mail superintendents

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $86,140

– #16 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $79,660

– Employment: 13,880

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($96,130)

— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($95,920)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($92,630)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate operational, administrative, management, and support services of a U.S. post office; or coordinate activities of workers engaged in postal and related work in assigned post office.

#5. Detectives and criminal investigators

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $90,470

– #78 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 410

National

– Annual mean salary: $89,300

– Employment: 105,980

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,380)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($127,090)

— Anchorage, AK ($126,530)

– Job description: Conduct investigations related to suspected violations of federal, state, or local laws to prevent or solve crimes.

#4. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $90,790

– #152 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 630

National

– Annual mean salary: $97,180

– Employment: 122,310

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($200,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,810)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($182,720)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of members of police force.

#3. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $92,030

– #66 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,950

National

– Annual mean salary: $90,120

– Employment: 240,290

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN ($124,150)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($122,460)

— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($119,130)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of sales workers other than retail sales workers. May perform duties such as budgeting, accounting, and personnel work, in addition to supervisory duties.

#2. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $99,060

– #136 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,020

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,100

– Employment: 132,210

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($163,580)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($137,680)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($136,410)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate transportation, storage, or distribution activities in accordance with organizational policies and applicable government laws or regulations. Includes logistics managers.

#1. Commercial pilots

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $133,580

– #9 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $110,830

– Employment: 37,120

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sioux City, IA-NE-SD ($153,990)

— Medford, OR ($152,730)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($152,290)

– Job description: Pilot and navigate the flight of fixed-wing aircraft on nonscheduled air carrier routes, or helicopters. Requires Commercial Pilot certificate. Includes charter pilots with similar certification, and air ambulance and air tour pilots. Excludes regional, national, and international airline pilots.