WARREN, Ohio (WJW) — A $20 Ohio Lottery scratch-off sold at a Warren grocery store will pay $2 million over the next 25 years.

Daniel Sabados of Warren, who picked up the Magnificent Millions ticket at a Giant Eagle, won the game’s top prize, an annuitized $80,000 per year for 25 years, the Ohio Lottery announced Thursday.

As of Thursday, three top prizes are still up for grabs, according to the lottery. Here’s more information about Magnificent Millions and other scratch-off games.

Eight other lottery winners from Northeast Ohio announced just this month have won a combined more than $600,000 before taxes, not including two winners of lifetime prizes who have yet to come forward:

The drawing is tonight for Ohio Lottery’s Mega Millions jackpot, which has swelled to $256 million.