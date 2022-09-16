WARREN, Ohio (WJW) — A $20 Ohio Lottery scratch-off sold at a Warren grocery store will pay $2 million over the next 25 years.
Daniel Sabados of Warren, who picked up the Magnificent Millions ticket at a Giant Eagle, won the game’s top prize, an annuitized $80,000 per year for 25 years, the Ohio Lottery announced Thursday.
As of Thursday, three top prizes are still up for grabs, according to the lottery. Here’s more information about Magnificent Millions and other scratch-off games.
Eight other lottery winners from Northeast Ohio announced just this month have won a combined more than $600,000 before taxes, not including two winners of lifetime prizes who have yet to come forward:
- $20,000 for Cody Dilts of Akron on the $1,000,000 Cash Blowout scratch-off bought at a Circle K in Akron
- $25,000 for Arnette Williams of Cleveland on a Pick 5 ticket bought at Super One Market in Cleveland
- $20,000 for Torran Bell of Bedford on a Pick 5 ticket bought at Gordon Square Market in Cleveland
- $20,000 for Mark Hester of Liberty Township on a $1,000,000 Cash Blowout scratch-off bought at a Shell Oil in Hamilton
- $25,000 a year for life prizes have been announced for two winners who have yet to claim them. The winning Lucky for Life tickets were sold Sept. 10 at a Giant Eagle in Rootstown and Sept. 7 at a Discount Drug Mart in Elyria. The odds of winning that prize are more than 1 in 1.8 million.
- $500,000 for Sheryl Szakmeister of Akron, the top prize in a $10 Black Ice scratch-off bought at a Get Go in Akron
- $50,000 for William Hood of Mentor on a $30 Monopoly 200X scratch-off bought at Discount Tobacco and Beverage in Mentor
- $20,000 for Lindsay Rosen of Solon on a $20 scratch-off, the $300 Million Diamond Dazzler, bought at Orange Shell in Orange Village
The drawing is tonight for Ohio Lottery’s Mega Millions jackpot, which has swelled to $256 million.