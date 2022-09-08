(WJW) — Three haunted houses in northeast Ohio are among the best in the nation, according to one trade organization.

The Haunted Attraction Association’s national Top Haunts list for 2022 has recognized fun frights in Akron, Canton and Columbia Station, as well as three others elsewhere in the state.

The association, formed in 2011, is the only one of its kind in the haunted house industry. To become a Top Haunt, its member attractions are evaluated under a list of 10 criteria for customer protection, promotion and education, according to its website.

“The safety of our guests is the number one priority,” former association president John Eslich is quoted on the site. “The certification is a symbol of excellence that honors those attractions that are making strides above and beyond to focus on the safety and education of their employees, while developing a world-class haunting experience for guests.”

In Northeast Ohio:

The Akron Haunted Schoolhouse & Laboratory, 1300 Triplett Blvd., Akron, has been “scaring millions for over four decades,” according to its website, and has two attractions split by a midway with food and drink. Starting Friday, Sept. 23, it’ll be open from 7 p.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays and 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Sundays and on Halloween, Oct. 31. General admission is $30. Get tickets here.

The Factory of Terror, 4125 Mahoning Road NE, Canton, is one of the largest haunted houses in the world and has five attractions, according to the association. Starting Friday, Sept. 23, it’ll be open from 7 p.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays and from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays. General admission is $30. Get tickets here.

The Spooky Ranch, 19066 E. River Road, Columbia Station, started more than 30 years ago as a haunted hayride and now boasts “Hollywood high-tech scenes” with pyrotechnics and 30-foot creatures. Starting Friday, Sept. 23, it’ll be open from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays and Sundays. Tickets start at $15. Get tickets here.

Other Top Haunts elsewhere in Ohio:

The Ghostly Manor in Sandusky

in Sandusky The Dent Schoolhouse in Cincinnati

in Cincinnati The Haunted Hydro Experience in Fremont