CLEVELAND (WJW) – You still have time to cast your vote early for the November election and so far, turnout in Cuyahoga County has been very high.

“Yesterday we were at about 15,000 in person voters and that’s with today, tomorrow and Sunday being the busiest days of the cycle, so I’m confident we’ll hit 20,000 or 20,000 plus and that’s very good,” said Cuyahoga County Board of Elections Director Anthony Perlatti

Perlatti says more than 100,000 were mailed out and more than 70,000 have already been mailed back in Cuyahoga County.

Across the state, turnout has been very good for a non-presidential year, and this is votes cast by mail or in-person before election day.

“The total number of Ohioans who have made their voice heard, 694,214, and these numbers are based on the numbers we’ve gotten from the boards of elections in our 88 counties based on the numbers that have been received,” Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said.

State Issue’s One and Two have brought a lot of people to the polls, but Perlatti says so has many local issues such as school levies, school board and local council races.

Early in-person voting continues over the weekend, which Perlatti says are usually some of the busiest days, but they will get to everyone.

“If you come today or Saturday or Sunday, you may have to wait a little bit. If you came in early in the processes, it will be in and out, but it will be a little bit longer. Nothing is wrong. It’s just that volume coming in all in one place.” Perlatti said.

Early in-person voting will continue on at your local board of elections from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, and Sunday, Nov. 5 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

You can also still drop off vote by mail in ballots at the board elections before 7:30 p.m. on election day, Nov. 7.

Now, if you don’t get to vote early vote, the polls open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. on election day.

LaRose says that, across the state, they will have precinct’s staffed, although there are a few counties that still need poll workers, including Summit County.

If you need information on early in-person voting or need to know where your precinct is for election day, go here.