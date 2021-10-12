‘There’ll still be more’: Dozens of rattlesnakes removed from underneath California woman’s house

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (WJW) — A nightmare became reality for one northern California woman after a slew of rattlesnakes were found under her home.

The woman reportedly called the good people at the Sonoma County Reptile Rescue on Oct. 2 to come to her home when she suspected snakes were under her floors.

The director of the reptile rescue Alan Wolf posted on Facebook that after investigating for nearly four hours, 22 adult snakes and 59 babies were removed from the home.

Wolf has reportedly gone back to the home at least twice since then, finding and removing seven more northern Pacific rattlesnakes, “but there’ll still be more there,” he said in a post. Wolf reportedly plans to continue checking the property for more snakes.

The venomous snakes reportedly grow to about 5-feet in length and prefer to feed on small mammals, according to Seattle’s Burke Museum. It’s also not uncommon for females to gather when they are about to give birth, having up to 21 babies at a time.

The snakes previously under the California home were reportedly placed in a new location.