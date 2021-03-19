‘There will be changes’: Parma bar ups security after two shot, killed

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — Following a shooting incident that left two dead outside its establishment last weekend, Rookies Sports Bar and Grill in Parma has announced plans to up its security.

“There will be changes, some subtle and some more evident,” the bar owners said in a Facebook statement. “You will see a police presence in our locations, uniformed and plain clothed officers.”

They said in the statement that the officials would not be there to spoil a fun time, but rather be there to offer peace of mind to many.

“Our belief [is] that Rookies is and can continue to be a place where the local community can enjoy some pretty good bar food, watch your local teams win (or try to!). Share memories with family/ friends, hold their fundraisers, play pool and darts with all the comfort they deserve,” the owners said.

Two suspects, brothers Luis Carlos Candelairo, 30, and Juan Carlos Perez, 27, are currently being held without bond. They appeared in court Wednesday on charges of aggravated murder and complicity to aggravated murder.

A security guard, who was an off-duty corrections officer, and a bar patron were killed in the incident.