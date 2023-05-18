CLEVELAND (WJW) — There was a frosty start to the day and we have a new record low temperature at the Akron-Canton Airport.

Temperatures quickly climbed into the low 60s at lunch. This afternoon, it will be mid-60s lakeside and low 70s inland, with sunshine galore.

Next up, a stronger cold front moves in Friday night. Spotty showers or an isolated storm is possible throughout the day, before a line of rain and storms after 9 p.m. Expect lingering showers early Saturday then it’ll get much drier. Everyone will be dry by 2 p.m.

Take a look:

Between a quarter-inch and three-quarters of an inch of rain is possible.

The temperature outlook for next week is trending warmer late next week into early Memorial Day weekend.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: