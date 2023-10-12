(WJW) – The second-largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever has been won!

After weeks and weeks without a jackpot winner, a single ticket sold in California beat the odds of 1 in 292.2 million to match all six numbers drawn Wednesday night and win the Powerball jackpot worth $1.765 billion, according to lottery officials.

How much money will that lucky person get? According to lottery experts, the lucky ticket holder will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $1.765 billion or a lump sum payment of $774.1 million. Both prize options are before taxes. If the winner chooses the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year.

If you’re not the big winner, you should still check your ticket.

Lottery officials say two tickets, sold in Arizona and Pennsylvania, are worth $2 million. Seven tickets nationwide are worth $1 million. Those lucky tickets were sold in California, Florida, New York, Oklahoma and Virginia.

In Ohio, there aren’t any instant millionaires. But, several lucky players are still holding tickets worth cashing in! Lottery officials say, two tickets purchased in Ohio are worth $100,000, and three players in the Buckeye State are holding tickets worth $50,000. Not bad!

It wasn’t immediately clear where those winning tickets were sold. So, be sure to click here to see if you are holding a winning ticket.

Wednesday night’s winning numbers are: 22, 24, 40, 52, 64 and Power Ball 10. The Power Play is 2X.