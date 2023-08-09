(WJW) – Did you buy a Mega Millions lottery ticket in Florida? If so, you better check your numbers!

Lottery officials have announced that a single ticket sold in the Sunshine State matched all six numbers in the August 8 drawing – the white balls 13, 19, 20, 32 and 33, plus the gold Mega Ball 14 – to win a record-breaking Mega Millions jackpot.

According to the Associated Press, Florida Lottery officials say the winning ticket was sold at a Publix grocery store in Neptune Beach.

The winning jackpot is estimated at $1.58 billion ($783.3 million cash). Lottery officials call the jackpot “unprecedented.”

“Pending final sales reconciliations across all 47 participating lotteries, Tuesday night’s jackpot win is expected to set a new record for the game, surpassing the previous record of $1.537 billion. That big prize was won in South Carolina on October 23, 2018.” said lottery officials in a release.

Even if you’re not holding the winning jackpot ticket, your ticket may still bring some luck and some cash. Lottery officials say the August 8 drawing produced more than 7 million winning tickets for lower-tier prizes. Those prizes include several $1 million and $2 million prizes and more than hundreds of $10,000 and $20,000 winners.

Check your numbers, here.

The jackpot now resets to its current starting value of $20 million ($9.9 million cash) for the next drawing on Friday, August 11,