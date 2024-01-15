CLEVELAND (WJW) — As the country celebrates the life and legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., local pastors are uniting with elected officials in their belief there is more work to do towards the goal of creating a better nation.

United Pastors in Mission, a collective of local faith leaders, said it starts in part with creating safer cities. Combating violence with nonviolence in a violent world was the focus of an MLK Day of Service event at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Cleveland.

It was the site of a rare occurrence in December, when funeral proceedings for a young woman shot and killed near her infant were interrupted by gunshots outside the church.

“We heard a shot ring out and at that point, a great commotion began,” said Mt. Olive Pastor Larry Harris.

Congresswoman Shontel Brown, a Democrat representing Ohio’s 11th district, was in attendance for the funeral and returned to what she described as her church home for the MLK panel discussion.

“I was here during a funeral and there was gun violence right outside these doors,” Brown said. “So the fact that we are here is very intentional. It is a very deliberate decision to be in the heart of this community. To show people that we will not be deterred, we will not be discouraged, that we will continue to fight for the safety of our citizens.”

WJW photo

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley, part of the panel discussion, said since he was elected as prosecutor, more than 1,400 homicides occurred and he echoed calls for nonviolent solutions.

“There’s just too much shooting, too much going on,” said Harris. “We believe the churches, the community, has got to rise up and begin to meet this head-on.”

Harris said additional details will be announced about how the church plans to combat violence in the community.

“There’s a lot of frustration out there,” said Bishop Omar Medina of the Community Faith Collaborative. “The way we’re keeping Martin Luther King’s legacy alive is we are showing the world that there is a better way.”