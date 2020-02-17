Therapy miniature horse takes his first flight

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WJW)– It’s a bird. It’s a plane. It’s a mini horse.

Fred, the miniature horse, took flight from Grand Rapids, Michigan to Dallas, Texas to Ontario, California.

“This was our first trip via an airplane, Fred has traveled several thousands of miles in my vehicle but this was the first time in the air,” Ronica Froese told FOX 17.

Froese trained the therapy horse, who lives in her house. She bought two first-class tickets for the trip to make sure the animal had enough room.

“I spent a year of my life training this horse extensively for what he has and I was totally prepared for everything,” Froese said.

She said the process went better than expected. Froese said she also hopes the Department of Transportation takes note when deciding what types of animals are allowed on aircrafts.

“It is out of control, Its a very abused process, there are a lot of untrained ‘service animals’ on the plane that are not trained. It’s definitely abused system, but the sad part is what the DOT is looking at doing, they are looking at excluding me as a handler from taking my horse on the plane.”

