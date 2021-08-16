Theft at West Side Market sparks investigation into out-of-service security cameras

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team is investigating security cameras not working at the West Side Market, a Cleveland landmark already troubled by frequent power outages and more.

A thief hit a vendor’s fruit business and the vendor found out that a security camera right there was not working.

So, he turned to the I-Team.

George Harb makes a living selling one piece of fruit at a time, and he says he’s paid rent to run a stand at the West Side Market for decades.

Last month, however, someone stole an expensive piece of equipment used to haul fruit to the stand.

Harb says two people from the market front office told him the security camera closest to his stand is out of service.

“And I asked about this camera. Doesn’t work,” he said. “Well, I think the people in here don’t do their job. Don’t do their job.”



This comes as vendors have lost patience with how city hall has managed the market. The market has often lost power and, now, word has spread of security cameras not working.

Yet, city hall has been avoiding questions about this.

Last week, the I-Team started emailing questions to the mayor’s office. We got no answers days ago and as of late Monday, we still had not received any.

So, twice, the I-Team went to the West Side Market office looking for someone to tell us what’s going on with the cameras.

People at the office told us they did not have the authority to discuss this.

Meanwhile, a camera at a business nearby captured what the market did not. A nearby camera caught video of the guy stealing Harb’s equipment.

Ultimately, that video helped police find the equipment and identify a suspect.

Multiple sources tell the I-Team that the camera out of service near Harb’s stand is a part of a new video system at the market slowly being installed but never fully hooked up.

A law enforcement source tells the I-Team that some of the security cameras at the market do, in fact, work. However, Harb can’t help but feel neglected.

“From five years ago, this market’s been going down. Going down because nobody cares,” he said.