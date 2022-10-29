(WJW) — Calling all puzzle enthusiasts: The so-called ‘world’s largest puzzle’ is here just in time for upcoming holiday gatherings, thanks to Costco.

Family, friends and enemies can come together to find the correct fit for 60,000 pieces, made a tiny bit easier with the giant jigsaw being constructed from 60 1,000-piece puzzles.

“A challenge for even the most proficient puzzlers, What a Wonderful World is a fully interlocking masterpiece that takes puzzling to new heights,” the description says on Costco’s website.

Once all assembled, the puzzle shows the Earth’s continents laid out over 187 Dowdle art studio paintings, and takes up 29 feet by 8 feet of space.

According to the Guinness World Records however, the largest constructed jigsaw puzzle was observed in 2018 in Dubai, coming in at more than 65,000 feet.

Still, while the puzzle’s price may make some heart’s palpitate, coming in at just under $600, it could be something to go all in on.