‘The world looks different now:’ Celebrities react to Betty White’s death

Fox 8 Cleveland WJW
by: Cris Belle
(Courtesy: David Shankbone via MGN Online)
(WJW) — Celebrities are reacting to the heartbreaking death of American Icon Betty White, who died weeks before her 100th birthday.
The world looks different now. She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We’ll miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret. pic.twitter.com/uevwerjobS— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 31, 2021
The world looks different now. She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We’ll miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret. pic.twitter.com/uevwerjobS
Betty White brought a smile to the lips of generations of Americans. She’s a cultural icon who will be sorely missed. Jill and I are thinking of her family and all those who loved her this New Year’s Eve.— President Biden (@POTUS) December 31, 2021
Betty White brought a smile to the lips of generations of Americans. She’s a cultural icon who will be sorely missed. Jill and I are thinking of her family and all those who loved her this New Year’s Eve.
A spirit of goodness and hope. Betty White was much beloved because of who she was, and how she embraced a life well lived. Her smile. Her sense of humor. Her basic decency. Our world would be better if more followed her example. It is diminished with her passing.— Dan Rather (@DanRather) December 31, 2021
A spirit of goodness and hope. Betty White was much beloved because of who she was, and how she embraced a life well lived. Her smile. Her sense of humor. Her basic decency. Our world would be better if more followed her example. It is diminished with her passing.
We are saddened by the passing of Betty White. Not only was she an amazing actress, she also served during WWII as a member of the American Women's Voluntary Services.A true legend on and off the screen. pic.twitter.com/1HRDYCeV7w— U.S. Army (@USArmy) December 31, 2021
We are saddened by the passing of Betty White. Not only was she an amazing actress, she also served during WWII as a member of the American Women's Voluntary Services.A true legend on and off the screen. pic.twitter.com/1HRDYCeV7w
So sad to hear about Betty White passing. I loved watching her characters that brought so much joy. Thank you, Betty, for making us all laugh! https://t.co/iOkmHLrW21— Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) December 31, 2021
So sad to hear about Betty White passing. I loved watching her characters that brought so much joy. Thank you, Betty, for making us all laugh! https://t.co/iOkmHLrW21
God bless Betty White. As my mom would say, “we were so lucky to have her.”https://t.co/pXzu6JezOg— Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) December 31, 2021
God bless Betty White. As my mom would say, “we were so lucky to have her.”https://t.co/pXzu6JezOg
What an exceptional life. I’m grateful for every second I got to spend with Betty White. Sending love to her family, friends and all of us.— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 31, 2021
What an exceptional life. I’m grateful for every second I got to spend with Betty White. Sending love to her family, friends and all of us.
Our national treasure, Betty White, has passed just before her 100th birthday. Our Sue Ann Nivens, our beloved Rose Nylund, has joined the heavens to delight the stars with her inimitable style, humor, and charm. A great loss to us all. We shall miss her dearly.— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 31, 2021
Our national treasure, Betty White, has passed just before her 100th birthday. Our Sue Ann Nivens, our beloved Rose Nylund, has joined the heavens to delight the stars with her inimitable style, humor, and charm. A great loss to us all. We shall miss her dearly.
As if 2021 wasn’t bad enough. Rest In Peace, Queen Betty White. pic.twitter.com/BfxwP31km0— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) December 31, 2021
As if 2021 wasn’t bad enough. Rest In Peace, Queen Betty White. pic.twitter.com/BfxwP31km0
Betty White will always be hot in Cleveland. RIP to a TV legend. pic.twitter.com/wEtgvnExE9— Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) December 31, 2021
Betty White will always be hot in Cleveland. RIP to a TV legend. pic.twitter.com/wEtgvnExE9
Y’all, with the passing of #BettyWhite we have lost one of the best humans ever!— LeVar Burton (@levarburton) December 31, 2021
Y’all, with the passing of #BettyWhite we have lost one of the best humans ever!
Tonight we will raise MANY glasses to the WONDERFUL legacy of Betty White!!! ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️— Andy Cohen (@Andy) December 31, 2021
Tonight we will raise MANY glasses to the WONDERFUL legacy of Betty White!!! ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️
Betty White : I is very hard to absorb you are not here anymore.. But the memories of your deLIGHT are ..Thank you for yur humor , your warmth and your activism ..Rest now and say Hi to Bill— Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) December 31, 2021
Betty White : I is very hard to absorb you are not here anymore.. But the memories of your deLIGHT are ..Thank you for yur humor , your warmth and your activism ..Rest now and say Hi to Bill
Rest in peace, Betty.
Submit