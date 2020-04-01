‘The U.S. governor who saw it coming early’: BBC praises COVID-19 leadership by Ohio Gov. DeWine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OHIO (WJW) -- Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is being praised by the BBC for his response in getting ahead of the coronavirus outbreak in his state.

**For yesterday's press conference held by DeWine watch the video above**

In an article dated April 1, the BBC profiles DeWine and gives a timeline of that response that dates back to the cancellation of the Arnold Sports Festival in March.

That decision was made before anyone in Ohio was yet diagnosed with COVID-19.

The article goes on to say: "Over the next three weeks, Mr. DeWine moved to bar spectators from major sporting events - days before US professional leagues decided to cancel their seasons. He was first in the nation to declare a state-wide school shutdown. He invoked an emergency public health order to postpone Ohio's presidential primary the night before it was scheduled on 17 March."

The article also mentions Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton, the only of the last three cabinet members selected who was a medical doctor.

The article also points out that while the numbers are rising in Ohio, it's avoided big surges seen in New York and Washington.

In Ohio, there have been 2,199 confirmed cases of COVID-19 along with 55 deaths and 585 hospitalizations. The virus is in 71 of Ohio's 88 counties.

